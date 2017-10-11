Feds: Man referenced Las Vegas massacre in extortion attempt

A New York man is accused of referencing the Las Vegas massacre while trying to extort money from a Colorado company.

The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn alleged Wednesday that Victor Casillas sent emails threatening to "murder" company employees.

One Oct. 4 obscenity-laced email said: "Get ready for a Las Vegas repeat."

The Las Vegas massacre was Oct. 1.

The messages included a photo of submachine guns and a silencer, and references to decapitation, a sniper and assassination.

The unidentified company markets a retail promotions app. Users can earn money back through shopping and referrals.

Prosecutors say Casillas may have tried to fraudulently generate referral bonuses. They also say he complained about wasting three hours and hundreds of dollars.

Casillas' attorney did not immediately respond to a comment request.