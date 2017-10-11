Arizona daycare workers arrested over sex toy video

Police have arrested three women, in connection to an explicit video shot at a Chandler daycare center.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chandler Police said 25-year-old Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia and 24-year-old Fatina Sawyer are in custody, in connection with a video that shows a woman using a sex toy at the Superkids Daycare Center located near Alma School and Warner Roads.



According to the statement, Garcia surrendered herself to police, and Sawyer was arrested by Mesa Police, after they responded to a call at her mother's residence.

Police said Garcia has been identified as the woman using the sex toy in the video and Sawyer is the person who shot the video.

A third woman identified in the video, 21-year-old Janae Peterson, was arrested on one count of failure to report. She has since been released from jail.



Read more from Fox 10 Phoenix.