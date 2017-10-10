Texas man, 64, reportedly traveled to Florida to have sex with 9-year-old girl

A Texas man was arrested after reportedly coordinating a meeting with a girl he thought was 55 years younger than him.

Mark Andrew Nichols, 64, allegedly traveled from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Fla., in an effort to meet up with a female child, whom he suspected was 9 years old. He allegedly brought candy and lubricant with him ahead of the planned meeting.

The “9-year-old girl” was actually a trap designed by sex crimes detectives working undercover with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The detectives posted an advertisement online on Sept. 13, posing as a mother and father looking to “learn new things about raising little ones,” according to WFTV.

Nichols was apparently up front with his intentions. He reportedly planned to visit the child in Orlando, and told the “parents” that he was interested in incest and wanted to have sexual intercourse with their 9-year-old daughter.

The man, according to WFTV, wrote what he wanted to do sexually with the child, and upon arrival at the decoy parents’ address in Florida, was arrested by the undercover detectives with the Orlando Police Department.

He was reportedly found with bags of Sour Patch Kids and Skittles — both candy the “child” reportedly requested — and a bottle of lubricant.

Nicholas is facing charges of attempted sexual battery of a child under 12-years-old, attempted lewd or lascivious, solicitation of a minor via computer, obscene communication, travel to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.