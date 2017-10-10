Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Teachers

Texas high school band teacher threatened suicide if teen revealed they had sex, court documents say

By Fox 8 Cleveland, Fox News
hsteacher

Texas high school band director Brian Drake is accused of having sex with a student in 2015.  (Fox 8 Cleveland)

A Texas high school band director is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and threatening to kill himself if she told anyone, according to court documents.

Police received a tip that Brian Drake had sex with a Cypress Creek High School student in 2015.

The tip included a voicemail allegedly of Drake threatening suicide if the female student reported it.

Charging documents allege Drake had sex with the student in a church parking lot, at her home and at his home while his wife was gone.

The school system released the following statement Monday:

“We were deeply concerned to learn about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former student at Cypress Creek High School. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from the campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspect. We fully support the swift prosecution of anyone caught violating student safety.”

 

Read more from Fox 8 Cleveland.