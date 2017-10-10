Sudanese diplomat released after allegedly groping woman in New York bar

A Sudanese diplomat was detained in New York City for allegedly groping a woman at a bar and was reportedly released shortly after police became aware of his status.

The 23-year-old woman told police that Hassan Salih, 36, grabbed at her breasts and buttocks early Sunday morning at Bar None, The Daily News reported.

Police were alerted after the woman informed security at the bar about the alleged incident.

When officers arrived, Salih attempted to flee the scene, authorities said. Police reportedly gave chase and he was cuffed and taken to a nearby precicnt.

During questioning, Salih proved his diplomatic status which-- because of immunity laws-- reportedly led to his release.

Salih is “second officer” for the Sudanese mission to the United Nations, The New York Post reported.