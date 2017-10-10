The Latest: Funeral set for security guard in Vegas shooting

The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A Las Vegas security guard who was shot in the head while helping concert-goers flee the recent mass shooting will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Officials say services are planned for 21-year-old Erick Silva this week.

Jay Purves, the vice president of Contemporary Services Corporation's Las Vegas branch, said the funeral for his employee will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas.

Silva was shot while helping people climb over a barricade.

He was among the 58 people killed Oct. 1 by Stephen Paddock, who was perched in a casino hotel tower when he unleashed more than 1,000 bullets onto a crowd of country music fans below at an outdoor festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

_____

9:50 a.m.

A top Las Vegas police official is defending changes in the timeline of a mass shooting from a high-rise hotel that killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 at a country music festival more than a week ago.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that dozens of investigators are using multiple sources of information including surveillance video, computers, police body-worn cameras, cellphones, interviews and people's perceptions.

Fasulo says not all clocks are in sync with each other.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Monday changed the timeline, telling reporters that a hotel security guard was shot just before 10 p.m. Oct. 1, and that shooter Stephen Paddock then spent 10 minutes shooting into a concert crowd before killing himself.

The sheriff says officers arrived a short time later.

Fasulo says police got to Paddock's 32nd floor room as fast as they possibly could.

____

12:07 a.m.

More than a week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, investigators are still stumped about what led a high-stakes gambler to kill 58 people and wound hundreds of others at a country music concert.

It's an answer they may never find.

The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than a thousand leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances and social behavior. But the typical investigative avenues that have previously helped uncover motives in past shootings have yielded few clues.

Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI profiler and hostage negotiator, says in not leaving behind an easily accessible manifesto, Paddock defied societal expectations that mass murderers will want their disturbed motives known to the world.