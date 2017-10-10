Florida man killed infant daughter due to divorce, botched suicide attempt, affidavit says

A Florida man called his wife at work Monday to tell her he killed the couple's 17-month-old daughter because the woman planned on divorcing him, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

Lake County deputies went to Jeremy Main’s residence in Lady Lake, Fla., and found the toddler, Mackenzie Main, dead in the bathtub, the affidavit stated. Main's wife, Holly Main, 37, called police after her husband allegedly told her he killed their daughter.

“How could you destroy something that loves you 100 percent?” - Barbara Northcutt

“They had to bust the door in,” Sgt. Fred Jones, a Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman, told the Orlando Sentinel. Jones said the death appeared to be “an apparent drowning.”

Main, 38, had turned himself in at a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office substation, and Lake County detectives went there to question him. He was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bail.

Main told deputies he attempted suicide but “failed to kill himself” and he “has ruined his life,” according to the arrest affidavit viewed by WESH.

Barbara Northcutt, Holly Main’s mother, told the Orlando Sentinel that Main “had some issues” but didn't specify what they may have been.

“He had some issues — there were family issues,” Northcutt said.

She told the Orlando Sentinel she wanted to ask her son-in-law: “How could you destroy something that loves you 100 percent?”

Holly Main, who has two teen children from a previous marriage, wed Jeremy in July 2015. The teens, who live at home with the couple, were reportedly at school at the time of the incident.

