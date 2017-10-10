Chicago man charged with pushing man off subway platform

Bond has been set for a Northwestern University graduate in neuroscience who is charged with pushing another man off a Chicago subway platform and onto train tracks.

Chicago police announced Tuesday they arrested 34-year-old Chad Estep of Chicago, who has a doctoral degree, on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. Police say Estep pushed the 46-year-old man at a station in downtown Chicago on Aug. 1.

Prosecutors alleged Estep tried to block the man from getting back onto the platform and stop other commuters from assisting him. The man climbed onto the platform seconds before a train arrived.

Cook County prosecutors said police received tips on the identity of the suspect after surveillance photos were released.

Judge Michael Clancy ordered Estep held in lieu of $200,000.