2 Baltimore officers accept disciplinary action in Gray case

Two Baltimore police officers agreed to be disciplined for their roles in the arrest of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died in custody, an attorney for the officers said Tuesday.

Garrett Miller and Edward Nero "do not believe they violated any policies, procedures or practices of the Baltimore Police Department" but they accepted the disciplinary action to move on and continue their careers, said Michael Davey, an attorney for the Baltimore police union.

Davey wouldn't say how the officers would be disciplined and police spokesman T.J. Smith said he could not comment on it. Smith did say the two officers are on active duty, and are currently assigned to the special operations section.

Nero and Miller were among six officers criminally charged in Gray's arrest and death in 2015. The 25-year-old man died after his neck was broken in the back of a transport wagon while he was handcuffed but left unrestrained by a seat belt.

Three officers were acquitted at trial, and cases against the others were dropped.

Three officers still face disciplinary hearings, scheduled to begin at the end of the month. Those officers face a recommendation of termination.