Teen charged with murder after crashing car into Taco Bell, killing one

A Georgia college student who crashed his car into a Taco Bell in September, killing one person and injuring others, has been charged with murder.

Swainsboro police said Oliver Cope, an 18-year-old student at the University of Georgia, was also charged with four counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the Sept. 28 crash, Cope drove across a four-lane highway before hitting a curb and plowing through the Taco Bell window, the Telegraph reported.

Police said one girl was pinned under the car and people on the scene had to move the vehicle off of her, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Seven people were reportedly taken to local hospitals after the crash, including Macy Lynn Mullis, 23, who died shortly after arrival.

An investigation into the incident is reportedly still under way but authorities initially considered the possibility that the crash was intentional. They were looking into whether Cope had a connection to any of the Taco Bell employees, the Telegraph reported.