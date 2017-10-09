Florida nursing home that lost power in Irma sees death toll rise to 14

Two more residents of a Hollywood, Fla. nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma have died.

The Hollywood police department confirmed the deaths of 90-year-old Cecilia Franco and 95-year-old Francesca Andrade in a news release on Monday. The two additional fatalities raise the total of those killed since the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power on Sept. 10 to 14.

Both residents reportedly died from ailments suffered when the nursing home lost power.

Eight other residents of the nursing home died on Sept. 13. Other residents were evacuated, according to the press release.

Their deaths are a part of an ongoing criminal investigation though no one has been charged yet.

245 of the facility’s employees were laid off last week after the state suspended the nursing home’s license.

