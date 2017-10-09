Deputy uses chemical agent, stun gun; woman dies handcuffed

State police are investigating and a sheriff's deputy is on paid leave after an Arkansas woman died while handcuffed following a disturbance.

According to officers, deputies responding to a disturbance near Springfield early Sunday used a chemical agent and a stun gun on 36-year-old Regina Twist of Hot Springs. After she was handcuffed, she became unresponsive and died. Autopsy results are pending.

Conway County officials asked state police to investigate. The deputy who subdued the woman is on administrative leave, while others who responded are back on duty Monday. Body camera videos have been handed over to the state police.

Sheriff Mike Smith said Monday that the deputies were responding to a complaint that Twist was causing a disturbance.

Springfield is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.