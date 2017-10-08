Iran Guard chief warns US against imposing new sanctions

Iran's official IRNA news agency is quoting the chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard as saying the U.S. should move its military bases farther from Iran's borders if it imposes new sanctions against Tehran.

The Sunday report quotes Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying: "If new sanctions go into effect, the country should move its regional bases to a 2000-kilometer radius, the range of Iranian missiles."

Currently, U.S. military bases are located in countries neighboring Iran, less than 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Iran's borders.

Jafari also said that if the United States designates the Guard as a terrorist group, the Guard will also consider the U.S. army a terrorist group.

Revolutionary Guard troops are currently fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.