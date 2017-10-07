Woman charged with killing 3 young sons appeals court order

Attorneys for an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period have appealed a judge's order that she undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the order in Logan County concerns whether a recorded confession made by 25-year-old Brittany Pilkington (behl-FOWN'-tihn) can be used at her trial.

The Bellefontaine woman faces three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of a toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her attorneys have argued the confession should be tossed after their experts concluded Pilkington has brain damage and a low IQ. Logan County Judge Mark O'Connor has ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation.

O'Connor also has ruled that police did not coerce Pilkington into confessing to the slayings.