Guards who helped people escape Vegas shooting back to work

Many members of a private security firm that manned the Route 91 Harvest festival the night of the Las Vegas massacre are returning to work this weekend.

The Las Vegas branch of Contemporary Services Corporation stayed put Sunday when Stephen Paddock began shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino.

The security guards were among a force of 200 unarmed first responders who lifted people over barriers, hid them behind pillars and under the stage, and funneled them to exits.

A 21-year-old guard, Erick Silva, was among the 58 people killed. Two other CSC guards were injured.

Supervisor Cheryl Metzler worked a UFC weigh-in Friday, her first event since the shooting. She says going back to work with a group she considers family is "the best therapy."