Weekly wrap-up: Storm kills 7 in Germany; Snow buries parts of Intermountain West



An early-season snowstorm brought treacherous travel to parts of the Intermountain West early this week.

Roads were snow-covered and slick in much of central Montana and parts of southwestern Montana from Monday into Tuesday. Snow drifts of 3 to 4 feet were reported in Hill County, Montana, near Rocky Boy.

While Missoula recorded only 0.10 of an inch of snow Monday night, it marked the earliest recorded measurable snowfall for the city in 34 years.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado, received at least 18 inches of snow, while over 20 inches of snow was reported in Carbon County, Wyoming.





Heavy rain early Saturday morning caused flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts, leaving drivers stuck in floodwaters. Storm drains overflowed, causing streets and parking lots to turn into lakes and rivers.

Several roads were flooded in Winthrop, Chelsea and Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to CBS Boston, no one was injured during the flooding, but police say they received about a dozen calls for rescues.

At least 22 people were killed due to Tropical Storm Nate in Central America.

Costa Rica President Luis Guillermo Solís declared a state of national emergency for the entire country Thursday morning. Around 11 inches of rain fell in Costa Rica Thursday.

Parts of the southern U.S. started preparing for the storm late in the week. States of emergency were declared in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Seven people were killed in Germany this week as intense winds knocked over trees and power lines.

Winds in Berlin gusted to 75 mph (120 kph), according to the Associated Press.





Multiple people died after falling trees struck their vehicles.

Travel by plane and train was temporarily suspended near Berlin due to the high winds and debris on tracks.

