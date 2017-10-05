San Diego man charged in slaying pleads not guilty

A San Diego man accused of shooting another man in the head pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and gun charges.

Police said Christopher James Artale, 40, was arguing with Aldo Prado, 35, outside Artale's home on Sunday when he allegedly shot the man in the head for vandalizing Artale’s vehicle, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

Lt. Chad Bell said that when police arrived, Prado was lying in the street wounded. He died from his injuries Tuesday, police said.

Deputy District Attorney Valerie Ryan said Artale could face 35 years to life in prison if convicted. He was being held on $1.5 million bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.