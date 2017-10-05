North Carolina man killed after jumping out of cab to avoid paying for ride

A 41-year-old North Carolina man was killed early Tuesday morning after he jumped out of a moving cab's passenger window in an attempt to avoid paying for his ride, WYFF reported.

Dixie Classic Fair worker Michael Curl took a trip to the fair, refused to pay for the journey and jumped, WYFF reported. He was earlier thought to have been in a hit-and-run, the station said.

Curl, who was found in a road early Tuesday morning, was killed in the jump, the station said. Police told WFMY that Curl died from injuries sustained after hitting the ground.

The driver reportedly kept driving and contacted a dispatcher. He reportedly didn't realize how badly Curl had been hurt. He won’t be charged in the incident.