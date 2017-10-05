NFL Week 5: Rain to greet fans in Miami; Unseasonable warmth to unfold in Northeast

Many games in Week 4 of the NFL season were played in conditions typical for autumn. However, many games scheduled for the fifth week of the season will be played in temperatures slightly warmer than average.

Most of this weekend's outdoor games will take place under the backdrop of sunny and dry conditions, but fans in Miami, Philadelphia and Chicago may want to come to the game prepared for rain.

Here is a look at the weather conditions for the Sunday and Monday night NFL games during Week 5:





Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





The Buffalo Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday.

It will be pleasant with partly sunny skies and mild conditions for the time of year. The pregame temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with a kickoff temperature of 76. A high of 80 is expected during the game.

Winds out of the southwest will be less than 10 mph during the game.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





Jets and Brown fans should expect mild weather in Cleveland on Sunday to go along with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

The pregame temperature will be around 70, and temperatures will rise until reaching 75 by the end of the game.

Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph from the southwest early, before becoming variable in direction by the second half.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





There will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine with for those looking to tailgate prior to the game between the Lions and Panthers.

The temperature during the pregame will be around 70, with a kickoff temperature of 72, and temperatures rising into the middle 70s during the game.

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





Mostly sunny skies and warm air will grace 49ers and Colts fans this Sunday in Indianapolis. The game will played indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





Fans in Miami should be prepared for the threat for showers and thunderstorms to arrive at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

There is some uncertainty regarding the forecast, as it is highly dependent on where Tropical Storm Nate decides to go in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the tropical system is expected to track west of Miami. There is a chance that lightning may delay the game at some point.

The temperatures will be seasonable for the time of year, with pregame temperatures in the lower 80s, a kickoff temperature of 85 and temperatures rising to about 87 F by the end of the game.

Fans will want to bring rain gear, and players should expect a wet field.

Winds will be out of the south or southwest at 8-16 mph, which is generally a cross wind, and shouldn't strongly favor either team.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





Warmth and humidity will prevail at MetLife Stadium as the Giants host the Chargers.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s just prior to the game, near 80 at kickoff and into the low 80s by the second half. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for early October.

A shower cannot be ruled out for the game, but the chance for rain at any given point is fairly low. If it does rain, it should be fairly light and short in duration.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





Warm, but unsettled weather will be had for the matchup between the Cardinals and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this Sunday.

Along with clouds and some sunshine, temperatures will rise from the mid-70s prior to the game to near 80 at kickoff.

With some moisture around, there could be a shower or two throughout the game, but any rain should be fairly light and short-lived. Still, it could make for some wet field conditions.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT





The Steelers will host the Jaguars at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh this Sunday, where unseasonably warm conditions will greet players and fans.

It likely will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise to about 75 at kickoff, topping out around 80 by the fourth quarter.

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders - Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EDT





Beautiful weather will continue in the Bay Area on Sunday as the Raiders host the Ravens.

Plenty of sunshine will be on tap both prior to and during the game. Temperatures will be near 70 around kickoff and will rise into the mid- to upper 70s during the second half. These temperatures are slightly above normal for this time of year in Oakland.

A crosswind at generally 12 mph or less won't be much of a factor for the players.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams - Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EDT





Sunny and warm weather will unfold for the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum between the Seahawks and the Rams.

Under sunshine with little wind, temperatures will be in the 70s prior to the game but will rise quickly through the 80s during the game. Temperatures are expected to top out around 84 during the second half.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Saturday at 4:25 p.m. EDT





It’ll be a toasty October afternoon in Dallas where the Cowboys will host the Packers. Highs will be in the upper 80s for those tailgating.

Considering the heat, the roof at AT&T Stadium may be closed for much, if not all, of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans - Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EDT





It will be a hot and humid day in the hours leading up to kickoff between the Chiefs and Texans.

Prior to the game, temperatures will peak in the low 90s under sunshine with a RealFeel® Temperature near 95. Even at kickoff, temperatures will still be in the mid-80s, trailing off to near 80 by the end of the game.

With the warm and muggy conditions, the roof may be closed, but fans should still remain well hydrated.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears - Monday at 8:30 p.m. EDT





Ahead of a storm system, some rain will be approaching Chicago as Monday Night Football kicks off at Soldier Field.

While the timing of the rain is a bit in question several days out, there should at least be increasing clouds, a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the area. As of now, it appears the chance of rain is greatest during the second half and following the game.

Temperatures will fall from the low 70s prior to the game through the 60s during the matchup.



