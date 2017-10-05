Jury to resume deliberations in case of murder, long manhunt

Jurors in Maine will resume deliberations Thursday in the case of a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.

Jurors began deliberating the fate of 40-year-old Robert Burton on Wednesday in Bangor.

Prosecutors say Burton shot 37-year-old Stephanie "Ginn" Gebo in her Parkman home in June 2015 out of jealousy. Defense attorneys say Burton acted in self-defense after Gebo shot him in the shoulder. A medical examiner has said Gebo was shot in the back.

Burton spent weeks in the woods before turning himself in. He was on the lam for 68 days.