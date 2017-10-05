Female worker at NY prison where 2 killers escaped charged with having sex with an inmate

A female prison worker has been charged with having sexual contact with an inmate at the same New York correctional facility where an employee aided the high-profile escape of two killers.

New York state police say Denise Prell, 38, was charged with promoting contraband and sexual abuse at Clinton Correctional Facility.

According to Fox 28, the investigation began when a prison guard said he witnessed “inappropriate behavior” between Prell and an inmate.

The 38-year-old was fired last month two years into her civilian job as an industrial training supervisor at the maximum-security prison.

She's being held in the county jail on $10,000 cash bail. It couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

In June 2015, two inmates escaped from the prison near the Canadian border with the help of civilian employee Joyce Mitchell. One was killed by police, and the other was captured.

Mitchell is serving a prison term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.