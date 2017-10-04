Officer shot in southwest Georgia; suspect in custody

Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in southwest Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday on Twitter that the agency was responding after a deputy was shot in Clay County. The tweet said the deputy has been taken to a hospital and a suspect is in custody.

The GBI, in a Facebook post, said authorities received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance about 10 a.m. After arriving at the scene, gunfire was exchanged. The deputy was shot and is recovering at a hospital. The alleged shooter has been detained. It was unknown if that person was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.

Clay County is just across the state line from Alabama. The county seat, Fort Gaines, is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.