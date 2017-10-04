2 more suspects plead guilty in large Jamaican lottery scam

Two more suspects have pleaded guilty in a Jamaican lottery scam that authorities say cost dozens of mostly elderly Americans millions of dollars.

The pleas by Jason Jahalal and Xanu Morgan in late September came as federal prosecutors in North Dakota continue efforts to reach deals with the 13 suspects who've been arrested. Two more suspects remain fugitives.

Six of the case's 15 defendants have reached agreements calling for them to plead guilty to conspiracy, with the government dropping fraud and money laundering counts and recommending restitution.

Three of the six have pleaded guilty and two more are scheduled to do so later this month. A sixth was to plead Tuesday but the hearing was canceled so attorneys can fine-tune his agreement.

Seven suspects remain scheduled for trial in January.