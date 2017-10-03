Photos: Storm spreads snow, causes travel problems across Intermountain West



An early-season snowstorm brought treacherous travel to parts of the Intermountain West early this week.

Roads were snow-covered and slick in much of central Montana and parts of southwestern Montana from Monday into Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported on Monday that a section of the Beartooth Highway was closed 12 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana, to the Wyoming state line due to icy roads and blowing and drifting snow.

Deteriorating conditions were also reported on MacDonald Pass, a stretch of U.S. Highway 12 located west of Helena, Montana.

Snow drifts of 3-4 feet were reported in Hill County, Montana near Rocky Boy.





Early Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Great Falls, Montana, reported a monthly snowfall record for October of 14.8 inches in Havre, Montana. The NWS said if verified, it would surpass the previous record for October of 8.6 inches on Oct. 4, 1914.

Widespread tree damage was reported in Havre Tuesday morning and emergency travel only was being recommended according to a trained spotter.

NorthWestern Energy reported around 5,000 customers without power in the Havre area Monday. Crews continued to restore power during Tuesday morning.

While Missoula recorded only 0.10 of an inch of snow Monday night, it marked the earliest recorded measurable snowfall for the city in 34 years.

Elsewhere, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, received 18 inches of snow while over 20 inches of snow was reported in Carbon County, Wyoming.



8:30am. Difficult conditions in Havre early this morning. Widespread power outage. Snow is ending. Photo courtesy Ann Kulczyk #mtwx pic.twitter.com/HHbZkXc2I8 — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) October 3, 2017

The clash of seasons in Crested Butte. #COwx #cbcolors #crestedbutte #burythebutte pic.twitter.com/l6RcfDMK7W — Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) October 3, 2017

Beautiful morning with fresh snow cover observed on WYDOT cams from Cheyenne west! Warmer temps this afternoon help to melt the snow. #wywx pic.twitter.com/SCadiyXeqv — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 3, 2017





It's the time of year when conditions change quickly, as in this picture of the James T. Saban Lookout, taken yesterday. #wywx pic.twitter.com/dFwRRLhVEu — Bighorn NF (@BighornUSFS) October 3, 2017

