Two Bakersfield police officers shot, expected to live

Two Bakersfield, California officers were gun-down last Wednesday after responding to a report of a man with a gun.

Authorities said the two police officers were sent to respond to a report of “sounds of a disturbance” and shortly after arriving they came in contact with the armed suspect.

“A short time later, officers reported that an officer-involved shooting had occurred, and the suspect and officers had been struck by gunfire,” Sgt. Ryan Kroeker, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The identity of the shooter remains unknown, but he was pronounced dead. The two officers, although being shot, are expected to survive. The sergeant said the officers will be placed on a routine administrative leave.

The incident occurred just hours before the shooting at a Sacramento hotel that killed a Sacramento County Sheriff deputy and injured two other police officers, Fox News reported.

Deputy Robert French, 52, was fatally shot on Saturday. Two California Highway Patrol officers are expected to survive the injuries.

The officers were part of an investigative team going after a missing car. They found the stolen vehicle near a hotel.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull a man ran out onto the hotel’s balcony and traded gunfire with the deputy sheriff and two patrol officers.

The suspect was injured and detained after a brief chase.