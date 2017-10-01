Harvard faculty to discuss proposed ban on social clubs

Faculty members at Harvard University are expected to discuss a proposal that would ban fraternities and single-gender clubs on campus.

The Boston Globe reports that faculty members on Tuesday will also consider whether to invalidate a 2016 policy that penalizes students who participate in such groups.

A panel studying the issue concluded in a report Friday that Harvard "must take action to address the detrimental impact of the unrecognized single-gender social organizations."

The report comes after a July proposal that seeks to bar students from joining fraternities, sororities and all-male groups known on campus as final clubs beginning next fall.

Harvard's administration has been trying to crack down on final clubs, saying they have problems with alcohol abuse and sexual assault.

University President Drew Faust will make the final decision.

