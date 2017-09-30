Oceanographer's ashes going to sea aboard rescued sea turtle

A rescued green sea turtle is being released back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health.

Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony Saturday evening in Port Aransas, on a stretch of beached named in honor of Tony Amos.

The 80-year-old died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4, mere days after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for sea turtles and aquatic birds that Amos founded nearly four decades ago.

But the turtles there weathered the storm well — as their counterparts in the wild also appear to have done, scientists say. An early hatching season meant most headed to sea before Harvey arrived.