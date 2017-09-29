Weekly wrap-up: Maria churns east of North Carolina as aid reaches Puerto Rico; Volcanic fears prompt mass evacuations



More than 120,000 were forced to flee Bali this week as an impeding eruption was expected from Mount Agung.

Villagers living around the volcano were taken to temporary shelters, sport centers, village halls or to the homes of other relatives, according to the Associated Press. The region continues to be shaken by daily tremors from the mountain, which volcanologists say indicates a high chance of an eruption.

Later in the week, the entire island Vanuatu island of Ambae evacuated due to another volcanic threat.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to a 4 on Sept. 22, indicating that it is in an ongoing moderate eruption state. Vanuatu has a 5-level volcanic alert system with the highest level prompted by a “very large eruption.”





Maria made its closest approach to North Carolina with gusty winds, beach erosion and coastal flooding this week. The eye of Maria reached between 140 and 150 miles east of the Outer Banks and turned toward the northeast on Wednesday afternoon.

Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island in North Carolina were evacuated earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico is still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Tuesday and announced a planned visit to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands next week.

“The full extent of the human and economic impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands is unimaginable and is not even fully realized yet,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder, President and Chairman of AccuWeather.

In many northeastern and central U.S. areas, record highs that have stood since the late 1800s and early 1900s have been shattered this past week.

Tuesday was the last and seventh day in a row of 90-degree temperatures in Chicago. Pittsburgh recorded 13 consecutive days of highs in the 80s through Thursday.

Cleveland reached 94 F on Sept. 25 and set new record highs for five consecutive days dating to Sept. 21. Record highs were smashed in Burlington, Vermont, on Sept. 24-27, when the mercury topped out at 90 or above each day.

Officials said fish fell "from the sky" in coastal Mexico this week during a rainstorm, according to the AP.

Facebook photos appear to show multiple fish on sidewalks. Waterspouts are a likely cause, the AP said.

At least one person has died due to a rockfall in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The park stated that at least one person died and another person was seriously injured during the rockfall. This was the first rockfall-related fatality in the park since 1999.

Another rockfall followed on Thursday afternoon, causing a road closure in Yosemite Valley.

A climber in Yosemite National Park said that Thursday's rock slide was easily “three times the size” of Wednesday's, the Associated Press reported.

It is still unclear what caused the rockfalls.

