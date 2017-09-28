Tropical disturbance to bring increase in showers, storms to Florida this weekend



While sticky, tropical weather returns to Florida, the rest of the southeastern United States will enjoy a reprieve from the heat and humidity.

Maria remained well away from the peninsula as it turned northward into the Atlantic, meaning Florida hasn’t seen tropical weather since Irma battered the area earlier this month.

“As a tropical disturbance moves northward into the state on Friday, areas of the state, especially south of I-4 could see rain and thunderstorms,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson

It will, however, bring increased downpours and windier weather to areas from Tampa to Miami and Jacksonville on Friday and Saturday.





This unsettled weather will lead to choppy seas and localized areas of flooding.

“In the areas of heaviest rain, namely from the Keys up through Miami and West Palm Beach, localized flooding will be possible,” said Adamson. “This will hamper continuing cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.”

Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads and obey all road closures.



Fears of volcanic eruption force over 120,000 to evacuate in Bali

AccuWeather Hurricane Center

In wake of catastrophic storms, is the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season more active than normal?

While the winds and heaviest areas of rain are expected to move offshore by the end of the weekend, much of the central and southern Peninsula will still be at risk for localized downpours into early next week.

Out over the warm waters of the Atlantic, this system could strengthen and turn back toward land.





Farther north, this weekend’s forecast is looking less stifling.

“Florida will be the exception - much of the Southeast will be dry, less humid, and not as hot on Friday and Saturday,” said Adamson.

Outside of this disturbance, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Ocean will remain generally quiet.

m