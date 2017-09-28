Ex-cashier gets 8 years in prison for her $13 million theft

A cashier convicted of stealing nearly $13 million from the Pittsburgh monuments and engraving firm where she worked has been sentenced to just over eight years in prison.

Cynthia Mills took the money from Matthews International Corp. from 1999 to 2015 and pleaded guilty in March to mail fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Mills to more time than the original plea deal of 7 1/2 years, at the U.S. attorney's request. That's because after the deal was reached it became apparent Mills had hidden other assets.

Mills has agreed to forfeit three homes, a yacht, two other boats, at least eight cars and other items bought with the money. Her attorney says she blew most of the money on casino gambling.