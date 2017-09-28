Aurora theater gunman James Holmes moved to federal prison

James Holmes, the Colorado movie theater gunman sentenced in 2012 to life in prison, was transferred Wednesday to a Federal prison, authorities said.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said in a statement that space recently became available “and the move to the Federal prison was secured.”

Authorities did not name the prison’s location.

In July 2015, Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him in the chilling 2012 attack on moviegoers at a midnight Batman premiere that left 12 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

It took an hour for Judge Carlos A. Samour Jr. to read the 165 guilty counts in front of a crowded and emotional courtroom. Family members sobbed as their loved ones' names were read and several jurors cried as each verdict was announced.

The youngest to die was a 6-year-old girl whose mother also suffered a miscarriage and was paralyzed in the attack. Another woman who was nine months pregnant at the time described her agonizing decision to leave her wounded husband behind in the theater to save their baby. She later gave birth in the same hospital where he was in a coma. He can no longer walk and has trouble talking.

His attorneys argued that Holmes suffers from schizophrenia and was in the grip of a psychotic breakdown so severe that he was unable to tell right from wrong — Colorado's standard for insanity. They said he was delusional even as he secretively acquired the three murder weapons — a shotgun, a handgun and an AR-15 rifle — while concealing his plans from friends and two worried psychiatrists in the months before the shooting.