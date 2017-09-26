NFL Thursday Night Football: Cool, wet weather to unfold for Bears-Packers game



Two NFC North rivals will play on a short week as the Chicago Bears head north to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

After the Packers played the Cincinnati Bengals on an unseasonably warm and dry Sunday afternoon this past week, the weather will be much different for the 8:25 p.m. EDT kickoff on Thursday.

The Bears also faced stifling heat when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Week 3.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower 60s F before dropping into the mid-50s later in the game.

"Many fans will want to have a sweatshirt or light jacket on hand for the cooler evening at Lambeau," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.





"The wind will be from the west-northwest at 4-8 mph and will not have any major impact on the playing conditions," Pydynowski added.

While much of the first half of the game should be dry, fans should be prepared for some light showers during the second half.

"Most of these showers should be light and spotty but can still temporarily make for damp and slippery conditions on the playing surface and when handling the football," Pydynowski said.

Both the Packers and Bears were victorious on Sunday and enter this game with records of 2-1 and 1-2 respectively.



