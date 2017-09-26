Husband charged with murdering teacher, 29, dubbed 'world's best mother'

The husband of a Massachusetts second-grade teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with her murder, authorities said.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, was taken into custody by Revere Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the death of his wife, 30-year-old Vanessa.

"The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home," Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said in a statement.

Vanessa MacCormack was found unresponsive in the couple's Revere home Saturday afternoon. According to the medical examiner, she had suffered blunt force trauma to her head, sharp force injuries to her neck and asphyxiation.

"Evidence suggested that the killer made concerted efforts to clean up the crime scene and dispose of related items," the statement from the district attorney's office said.

MacCormack, who is survived by one young daughter, taught at Connery Elementary School in Lynn, a suburb north of Boston. Lynn Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Latham said MacCormack had taught there for five years and had been in the district for seven years.

Latham called MacCormack "a talented, dedicated and passionate educator and a loyal, kind and compassionate friend and colleague. We send our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues."

Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, told Fox 25 Boston Monday night that "although [Vanessa] was only 30 and she was robbed of her future, she lived a happy life.

"She had the wedding of her dreams, her dream job, traveled, went out to eat, had the perfect baby, and loved her husband with every ounce of her soul," Masucci's statement continued. "I hope for my sister to be remembered, as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter, and teacher."

Over the weekend, Masucci described her sister as "the world's best mother" in a statement to CBS Boston.

"She did everything for her daughter and had so many plans for her" Masucci said at the time. "She never missed an opportunity to bring her places to show off her beautiful baby."

There was no immediate comment from the family on Andrew MacCormack's arrest.

