Hurricane Maria's path: Track the storm here

A Category 1 storm, Hurricane Maria continued to move slowly northward Tuesday morning, with large swells affecting parts of the east coast.

Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico last week as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, destroying hundreds of homes and knocking out power to the entire U.S. territory of 3.4 million people. The storm's center passed near the U.S. Virgin Island of Saint Croix.

Here's what you should know about Maria’s path.

Where is Maria today?

Hurricane Maria is approximately 175 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. ET advisory Tuesday.

HURRICANE WARNING VS. WATCH: HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT?

The storm is traveling north at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of North Carolina's eastern coast all the way to the Virginia border.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Hatteras, N.C., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maria is expected to stay off the coast as it continues its trek north, but North Carolina issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors to much of the Outer Banks as strong winds and flooding is expected from the storm.

The hurricane is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and move toward the north-northeast by Wednesday.

Maria already ravaged the Caribbean nation of Dominica, leaving “widespread devastation,” according to Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON SCALE?

“So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Skerrit said.

The confirmed toll from Maria jumped to at least 49 on Monday, including 16 dead in Puerto Rico.

When Maria hit Puerto Rico, it was the third-strongest storm to make landfall in the U.S., based on its central pressure. It was even stronger than Irma when it hit the Florida Keys.

Saint Croix, largely spared the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Irma just weeks ago, this time experienced five hours of hurricane force winds, U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp said.

Residents in Saint Croix told Fox News that the storm left them without power and turned roads into mudslides. Barges were also destroyed in the storm, residents said, causing concern not only for Saint Croix, but for nearby Saint Thomas and Saint John, which had been receiving aid from the larger of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fox News' Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Zoe Szathmary and The Associated Press contributed to this report.