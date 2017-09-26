Disabled man to get $2M for being dragged off bus by police

The city of Syracuse will pay $2 million to a disabled man who police shocked with a stun gun before dragging him off a bus for refusing the driver's order to sit down.

The Post-Standard reports the Syracuse Common Council on Monday approved the settlement with Brad Hulett. He sued the city after suffering a broken hip while being removed from a public transit bus in 2013.

The driver had ordered him to sit down, but Hulett said a back injury made sitting difficult. The vehicle's surveillance camera recorded two officers as they hit Hulett with a stun gun and dragged him out the door.

The lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial Oct. 30.

Hulett, now 39, had to have part of his brain removed when he was hit by two trains when he was 12.

