Police officer shot, wounded in suburban New York City

Associated Press

YONKERS, N.Y. –  A police officer has been shot and wounded in suburban New York City.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in Yonkers.

The Yonkers Police Department confirms there was an officer-involved shooting, but has declined to give any additional information.

A dispatcher at the Yonkers Fire Department says the officer was alert and speaking while she was being taken to a hospital in the Bronx, but could not give the officer's current condition.

Police tell WABC-TV that one suspect has been arrested and at least one other suspect is being sought.