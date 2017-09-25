Expand / Collapse search
Police: Girl, 3, recovering after being shot in Alabama

Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. –  Police say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after being shot at an Alabama apartment complex.

WALA-TV reports that Mobile police say the child is in critical but stable condition after the shooting on Sunday morning. Investigators say they are working to determine who took the handgun into the apartment where other children were inside.

Officer Donald Wallace says an officer patrolling nearby was flagged down by residents when the shooting happened. He says the officer found a girl being carried outside and called medical responders.

