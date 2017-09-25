New York City throws a lot of money into its trash cans

A New York City councilman on Sunday voiced concern about the city being on the hook for trash cans that cost a whoping $1,000 each.

Upper East Side Councilman Ben Kallos said the city is being taken for a ride as it is forced to pay double the initial price for trash cans, and said a non-negotiable contract is to blame.

He said in 2014, a single trash can cost $545– but now cost $969, The New York Post reported. Almost the same exact trash cans can also be bought for $849 online.

“There is something wrong with the way we buy things as a city,” Kallos told The Post. “We never should have to pay more through a contract than if we bought it on the open market.”

The city remains bounded by the contract with Petersen Manufacturing, the report said. The Department of Citywide Administrative Services told Kallos that the price surged because of the price increase of steel.

“The city’s procurement policy requires a fair and competitive bidding process, and the existing contract we hold reflects the lowest possible price resulting from [it],’’ said DCAS representative Carmine Rivetti.