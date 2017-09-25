Forced sex claim against former deputy settled for $350K

A woman who accused a former South Carolina sheriff's deputy of forcing her into a sex act has settled a civil lawsuit.

The Times & Democrat of Orangeburg reports Monday that the woman received a $350,000 settlement earlier this year from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund. The newspaper obtained details on the settlement through an open records request.

Former Orangeburg County Deputy Dereck Johnson pleaded guilty earlier this month to misconduct in office and is serving probation and community service. Johnson was fired last year after the woman accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, threatening to arrest her boyfriend if she refused.

After the incident, the woman told The Associated Press she feared no one would believe the allegation.

