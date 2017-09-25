Florida man killed in shootout with 2 police officers

Authorities say police fatally shot a Florida man who had engaged in a shootout with two officers.

News outlets report that 32-year-old Anthony Robinson exchanged gunfire with two Palmetto police officers early Monday morning.

Police say Robinson's father had called 911 to report that Robinson had fired multiple shots outside his home. Robinson drove off when police arrived, and the officers followed. Officials say Robinson eventually crashed and fled on foot into a cemetery, where the shootout occurred.

Robinson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

State law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting.

Robinson was black. The reports did not indicate the officers' races. Palmetto is located near the southern end of Tampa Bay.