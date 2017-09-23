2 Connecticut police officers shot responding to domestic shooting

A gunman was holed up in a house in Connecticut Saturday after shooting his wife and two police officers, the New Haven Register reported.

New Haven Officers Eric Pasino and Scott Shumway were each shot once, and the unidentified woman was shot several times, the paper reported, citing police.

The woman was critically injured.

Pasino and Shumway sustained injuries to the arm that aren't considered life-threatening.

“Right now, this is a very active scene,” New Haven police spokesman David Hartman told the paper. “We believe the gunman is still inside the house.”

SWAT teams were at the scene, the paper reported.

The officers went to an address in New Haven around 10:30 a.m. in response to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, the woman had run from the home to a neighbor's house after being shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.