Machete-wielding man takes, releases hostages in Tennessee bank

Authorities in Tennessee said nine hostages were released from a bank Friday evening after a machete-wielding man held them there for several hours.

No injuries were reported.

Columbia Police Capt. Jeremy Alsup told reporters that the suspect remained holed up in the Community First Bank and Trust after releasing the hostages. Alsup said the suspect was a 53-year-old white man, but offered no further details.

Police responded to the bank shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

Alsup said police do not believe robbery was the suspect's "prime motive," but did not elaborate.

Law enforcement briefly closed the road outside the bank, but re-opened it after determining the suspect had no firearms

