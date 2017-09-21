NFL Week 3: Fans, players to endure summerlike warmth as fall begins

While Week 3 of the NFL season takes place during the first weekend of fall, it will feel like summer in many locations.

One game that could get a reprieve from the heat won't be played in the United States. The NFL is resuming its international series in the United Kingdom, and the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars is the first of four that will be played across the pond this season.

Fans headed to outdoor games in the heat and humidity should take plenty of precautions by staying hydrated and bringing the appropriate sun protection.

Here is a look at the weather for this week's batch of games.





Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars - 9:30 a.m. EDT





The NFL will return to Great Britain this weekend as the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wembley Stadium has a partially retractable roof, so the game won’t be totally sheltered from any inclement weather.

A mixture of sun and clouds is forecast for the afternoon in London, with a few showers around.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s during the game. Most fans should be comfortable with short-sleeved shirts, but some may want to bring a jacket along.

Winds at around 5-10 mph out of the southwest should not impact the game.

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m. EDT





Temperatures will challenge record highs in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday as the Denver Broncos play the Buffalo Bills.

It will be in the lower 80s for the 1 p.m. local time kickoff, but a high temperature of 85 is forecast by the end of the game.

A normal high temperature for Sept. 24 in Orchard Park is 68 F.

A wind out of the north at 4-8 mph will not have any major impact on the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be much warmer than normal for a late September game in Chicago as temperatures near record highs.

Temperatures are forecast for the upper 60s around 9 a.m. before steadily rising to the mid-80s for the 12 p.m. local time kickoff at Soldier Field.

By the end of the game, the high will be near 90; the record for Sept. 24 in Chicago is 91.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions - 1 p.m. EDT





Falcons and Lions fans won’t have to worry about rain dampening pregame activities before they enter the climate-controlled Ford Field. Highs will be in the low 60s around 9 a.m. before rising to the low 80s by kickoff.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be sunny and very warm on Sunday in Indianapolis with highs challenging the record of 92 set in 2007. Fortunately, fans will get a break from the heat inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. EDT





A cool front moving through the region on Sunday will bring plenty of clouds along with showers and thunderstorms that could disrupt tailgating activities.

The storms will not hinder play as the game will take place indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - 1 p.m. EDT





Two longtime AFC East rivals will collide at MetLife Stadium during what will be an unseasonably warm afternoon.

As the Jets and Dolphins kickoff, temperatures will be in the mid-80s, but by the end of the game, they will settle in the upper 80s.

Due to moderate levels of humidity, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will peak in the low 90s.

A normal high in East Rutherford for this time of year is 75.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 4-8 mph and should not impact the kicking or passing games.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - 1 p.m.





Giants and Eagles fans should prepare for summerlike warmth on the first Sunday of fall in Philadelphia.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the mid-80s but will rise to the upper 80s by the fourth quarter.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can top out in the lower 90s during the second half due to moderate humidity levels.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots - 1 p.m EDT





Sunny and warm conditions are forecast for Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Patriots and Texas collide in a rematch from the 2016 playoffs.

Morning tailgaters will encounter highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

The temperature at kickoff will be around 80; a normal high for this time of year is 71.

With moderate levels of humidity, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature will hover in the mid-80s.

Winds will blow out of the northeast at 4-8 mph.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. EDT





The warmth and humidity will be typical for late September in Charlotte as the Panthers welcome the Saints to town.

Temperatures in the lower 80s at kickoff will rise into the upper 80s by the end of the game.

A light northeast wind of 5-10 mph should not have any major impact on the playing conditions.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans - 4:05 p.m. EDT





It will be a warm and humid afternoon in the Music City as the Seahawks square off against the Titans.

A normal high in Nashville for Sept. 24 is 79, but the high on Sunday will be about 10 degrees higher.

While conditions should remain mostly sunny, there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the first half.

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers - 4:25 p.m. EDT





Unseasonable warmth will great players and spectators at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The kickoff temperature will settle in the mid-80s; by the end of the contest, the temperature will be near 80.

A normal high for Green Bay on Sept. 24 is 66.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 p.m. EDT





It will be a sunny and pleasant afternoon in Southern California as the Chargers welcome to Chiefs to their new home in Carson.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s throughout the game, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Winds will blow out of the southwest at 6-12 mph.

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins - 8:30 p.m. EDT





It will be a warm and sunny day in Landover, Maryland, as fans tailgate leading up to 8:30 p.m. showdown between the Raiders and Redskins.

The high during the day will be 87; a normal high for this time of year is 77.

By kickoff, the temperature will have dropped to the mid-70s, and the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will stay in the 70s as well.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals - 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday





The high will be around 90 F in Phoenix around kickoff. For the end of the game, temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Wind should not impact play even with part of the University of Phoenix Stadium roof open.



