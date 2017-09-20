South Carolina HS students make 'rape' joke at football game

Four students at a South Carolina high school have been disciplined for spelling out “rape” during a football game, and then sharing the image through social media.

The male students at Westside High School in Anderson, during a game Friday against D.W. Daniel High School, rearranged themselves to form the word, and captioned the Snapchat, “What do we do to Daniel.”

The game was part of the “Touchdown Against Cancer” series, a breast cancer awareness fundraiser, and students had painted their chests to read, “Bump Cancer.” After the picture surfaced and spread, Anderson 5 Citizens for Quality Education, a group of “concerned parents, students and citizens” from Anderson, released a statement condemning the apparent joke.

“Using the threat of rape, even as an analogy, is not behavior that any school or parent (or hopefully would) condone,” the post read. “Rape culture in high school and college is a real threat to many students.”

Kyle Newton, director of external affairs for District 5, said the school identified the four students — two sophomores and two seniors — and said they have been punished, but not expelled.

