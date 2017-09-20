The Latest: Aunt baffled by nephew's arrest in 2 killings

The Latest on the arrest of a 23-year-old white man accused of killing two black men in Baton Rouge (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

An aunt of the 23-year-old white man accused of killing two black men in Baton Rouge says his arrest has left her shocked and baffled.

Kerrie Highley, a maternal aunt of 23-year-old Kenneth James Gleason, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her nephew was an Eagle Scout from a church-going family. She said she never heard him express any racist views.

Police say last week's slayings may have been racially motivated. A law enforcement official said Tuesday that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at Gleason's home. Investigators said surveillance footage and DNA on a shell casing link him to the crimes.

Highley, of Galveston, Texas, says she hasn't seen Gleason since a family trip to Thailand nearly two years ago. She described him as a quiet, polite person who "didn't fit anything violent."

___

3:10 a.m.

A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

A law enforcement official said Tuesday that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at Kenneth James Gleason's home and investigators said surveillance footage and DNA on a shell casing link him to the crimes.

Authorities said he would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work. Police say that in each case, the killer opened fire from his car, then walked up to the victim as he lay on the ground and fired again repeatedly.