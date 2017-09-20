Hurricane Maria's path: Track the storm here

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello warned that Maria would cause the island to "lose a lot of infrastructure."

"We're going to have to rebuild," he said.

As Maria continued across the Atlantic Ocean, it threatened Caribbean islands already left devastated by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

St. Croix was largely spared the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Irma on the chain's St. Thomas and St. John islands just two weeks ago. But this time, the island would experience five hours of hurricane force winds starting about 11 p.m. EST, U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp said.

Below is what you should know about Maria’s path.

Where is Maria today?

Hurricane Maria is about 15 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory Wednesday.

HURRICANE WARNING VS. WATCH: HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT?

The storm is traveling northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The eye of Maria will continue to move across Puerto Rico Wednesday morning, forcasters said.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Eight people have been confirmed dead from the storm so far, including seven people in Dominica.

Maria is on a similar path as Hurricane Irma, the powerful storm that hit the Caribbean as a powerful Category 5 storm earlier this month.

A FEMA spokesman told Fox News that Maria could impact Saint Croix more than Saint Thomas or Saint John, the two islands hit the hardest by Irma. Saint Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, had largely been providing aid to its sister islands.

Saint John was left without basic necessities, shelter and power after Irma. Many residents have been unable to evacuate ahead of Maria, they told Fox News.

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON SCALE?

The U.S. Virgin Islands, along with the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas are all under a hurricane warning, the National Hurricane Center said.

“A warning means that hurricane conditions are expected whereas a watch means that conditions are possible,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service.

Maria already ravaged the Caribbean nation of Dominica, leaving “widespread devastation,” according to Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Skerrit said. “I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating … Indeed, mind boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured.”

