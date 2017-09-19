NFL Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers to host Los Angeles Rams in dry, cool conditions



Fans headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, can anticipate a dry evening as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

A temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit will set the stage for a comfortable start to the game.

However, fans might want to bring along a jacket, as the temperature is expected to drop to 65 by the fourth quarter.





The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature will range between 61 and 65 throughout the game.

Winds will blow toward the southern end zone at between 6 and 12 mph and should not play a big factor.

Strong safety Eric Reid’s PCL injury will keep him out of the game against the Rams and likely several others, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

A leg injury kept Reid from completing the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A full forecast for the remaining Week 3 NFL games will be available on Thursday.



