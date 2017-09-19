FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump takes 'America First' to UN, Hillary won't rule out 2016 challenge

TOP OF THE MORNING … It's Tuesday, September 19, 2017 and welcome to Fox News First, your preview of the day ahead with all the headlines you need to start the morning ... If you are a subscriber to Top Headlines, you can still to get your early morning news fix and so much more right here … In the meantime, please spread the word: Tell your friends they can subscribe to Fox News First by clicking here at FoxNews.com/first.

Here's your Fox News First 5 - the first five things you need to know today :

President Trump and how he confronts North Korea's growing nuclear threat will be closely watched when he addresses the UN General Assembly today

Hurricane Maria wreaks "widespread devastation" on the island of Dominica as the rest of Caribbean braces for "potentially catastrophic" storm

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was wiretapped by US investigators, according to a report

Hillary Clinton says she wouldn't rule out challenging the 2016 presidential election results, cheers on the "resistance"

Laura Ingraham joins Fox News' prime-time evening lineup as "The Five" and "Hannity" get new time slots

Let's take a closer look ...

THE LEAD STORY: Donald Trump will take center stage when he addresses the UN General Assembly for the first time as president and North Korea will likely dominate his much-anticipated speech ... Trump is expected to try to make an unequivocal case for the assembly's 193 members to help stop North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from testing nuclear bombs and intercontinental missiles on which to launch a nuclear warhead. North Korea has conducted 14 missile tests this year, the latest on Sept. 14. Trump will also have an opportunity to show the world his diplomatic skills as many world leaders, concerned about the president's "America First" rhetoric, will get their first chance to hear and meet him today. Tune in to Fox News for full coverage and analysis of President Trump speech before the UN General Assembly at 10:30 am ET!

MARIA THE MONSTER: The prime minister of Dominica, a Caribbean island, posted online that Hurricane Maria devastated the island, sweeping away the roofs "of almost every" resident he contacted—including his own ... The category 4 hurricane is starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico. Authorities in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico warned that people in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before the storm’s expected arrival there on Wednesday. Click here to track Hurricane Maria's path.

FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHAIR ON INVESTIGATORS' RADAR: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was wiretapped by U.S. government investigators both before and after the 2016 presidential election, according to a report ... The wiretapping was authorized by a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court after the FBI started to investigate Manafort in 2014, CNN reported. He's been under scrutiny over his financial dealings and lobbying efforts with pro-Russia and Ukrainian officials but has denied colluding with Russia to influence the election.

ELECTION'S NOT OVER FOR HILLARY: Clinton continues to stir up headlines on her book promotion tour, saying in one interview that she wouldn't rule out contesting the 2016 election results and telling supporters at a separate event Monday night that she's proud of the "resistance" ... In an interview that aired Monday afternoon, NPR's Terry Gross pressed the former first lady and Democratic candidate on whether that meant she would "completely rule out questioning the legitimacy of this election if we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now.” Clinton responded, "No. I would not."

Why does this matter? - Hillary Clinton can't put the 2016 election behind her - and neither can the Democratic Party as long as she dominates the headlines. Almost one year after her election loss, she sucks the air out of the room for potential Democratic challengers to Trump in 2020 - you can name one. Headlines like these are why some Dems dreaded the release of Clinton's book.

A NEW PRIME-TIME FOX NEWS EVENING LINE-UP UNVEILED: Laura Ingraham to host The Ingraham Angle at 10 pm ET, starting Oct. 30 ... While The Ingraham Angle will debut late next month, the other changes to Fox News’ prime-time lineup take effect on Sept. 25 when Hannity moves to 9 pm ET and The Five returns to its original home at 5 pm ET, where it was regularly among the most-watched shows in all of cable news. FNC’s 10 pm. ET slot will be occupied by a variety of rotating guest hosts until Ingraham’s show premieres.

There's so much more you should know as you start your day ... so, let's do this.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

Heard on Fox: "I can't second-guess this judge. ... [The judge] has a feel for the evidence - a sixth sense as to whether or not you should believe a particular witness."" – Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "The Story," on a judge's acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting of a black man - a decision that sparked three days of violent protests in St. Louis. Click here to watch

ICYMI (And you didn't set your DVRS) ...

Tucker: The Emmys more indoctrination than entertainment

Fox Business: "You're presenting a fallacious argument": Kennedy battles "dead cops" tweet professor who supports Antifa

"The Five": Greg Gutfeld: Trump gets mowed by the press

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Toys "R" Us bankruptcy imminent: Sources

FedEx to report earnings amid e-commerce boom

Just for you: A tax rate cheat sheet

Rolling Stone to be put up for sale

FOX TROT ACROSS THE NATION

3 arrested as protest turns violent Georgia Tech after police shooting



Non-STEM professors reportedly push for boycott of UC Berkeley "Free Speech Week"

Protesters call out Pelosi over Trump DACA deal



Dylann Roof asks court for new lawyers, says race makes them his "political and biological enemies"

Convicted rapist throws a fit while being deported, report says

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Michael Goodwin: Trump vs. Hillary -- It's time to reverse the "abnormal" and "normal" labels

Tomi Lahren's Final Thoughts: Another city, another riot

Eyes Wide Shut actress: Reaction to my "coming out as a conservative" story was absolutely shocking

Sen. Rand Paul: Graham/Cassidy does NOT repeal ObamaCare and I oppose it

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Emmys ratings crater; Trump-bashing to blame?

Error on Beyonce vinyl surprises fans with Canadian punk band songs

Did The View cut Jedediah Bila for being tough on Hillary Clinton?

Netflix sends lighthearted cease and desist letter to Stranger Things pop-up bar

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

College footballer dies after complaining of illness following game

The ancient Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series just won't die

DSEI: From Leopards to Boxers --- top armored vehicles grab attention at defense show

Mail carrier battling cancer delivers hope to fellow patient on her route

DON'T MISS THIS TODAY

On Fox News:

All Day: Team coverage of President Trump's address before the UN General Assembly will include: John Roberts, Kevin Corke, Eric Shawn, and Laura Ingle. Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean and the Fox News Weather Center will have the latest on Hurricane Maria's path of destruction; Mike Tobin and Will Carr are in St. Louis for the latest in the tension following a white police officer's acquittal in a black motorist's shooting death

Fox & Friends: Guests include: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt; country music duo Big & Rich; Dr. Oz tackles the opioid epidemic

America's Newsroom, starting at 9 am ET: Guests include Rep. Ron DeSantis

Tucker Carlson Tonight, starting at 8 pm ET: Guests include former US ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson

Hannity: Amb. John Bolton and Monica Crowley President Trump's first address before the UN General Assembly

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, starting at 6 am ET: Guests include filmmaker Ken Burns, former U.N. U.S. Ambassador John Negroponte and model and entrepreneur Kathy Ireland

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, starting at 12 noon ET: Guests include NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Risk & Reward, starting at 5 pm ET: Guests include Rep. Marsha Blackburn

#OnThisDay

1997: In his first public comments since the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles told the British people he would always feel the loss of his former wife, and thanked them for their support.

1985: The Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

1982: The smiley emoticon was invented by Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with a colon followed by a hyphen and a parenthesis as a horizontal "smiley face." :-)

1970: The Mary Tyler Moore show debuted on CBS-TV

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Have a great Tuesday and see you in your inbox first thing tomorrow morning!