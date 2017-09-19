College football: Temple to visit warm, humid Tampa to battle South Florida



The Temple Owls will pay a visit to the No. 21 South Florida Bulls (USF) this Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans headed to the game can look forward to a warm but dry evening.

The Owls are looking for a statement victory to build on their solid 2-1 record. Meanwhile, the Bulls look to remain undefeated and improve on their 3-0 start. The Bulls have won six straight home games.

The Owls have won their two games this season by a combined 11 points. However, those victories came against basketball schools in Villanova and University of Massachusetts. USF is coming off its best performance yet in which it blasted Illinois.





Typical warmth and humidity are expected in Tampa on Thursday.

Spectators should drink plenty of water as conditions will be very warm. It will be dry with a temperature around 84 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff but will dip to around 80 by the end of the game, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

"Winds will generally blow toward the south end of Raymond James Stadium at 5-10 mph, which should not have a big impact on the kicking game," Duff said.



m