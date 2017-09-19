Bird watchers head to Maine for rare bird sighting

Bird watchers are traveling to Maine to catch the rare sight of a South American fork-tailed flycatcher.

The Portland Press Herald reports the bird known for its black-and-white plumage and long, forked tail came to the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth on Saturday.

Maine Audubon Naturalist Doug Hitchcox says the bird was last seen in the state in June 2012. He says the bird would normally be flying south at this time instead of north to Maine.

Hitchcox says the bird was not affected by Hurricane Irma. Still, he says Hurricane Jose could lead to more tropical birds visiting the state.

Hitchcox says the bird will likely not stay in the state for long.

